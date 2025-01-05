ALTON - City Hall in Alton, Illinois, will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025, due to inclement weather. This decision affects city operations and services for the day.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure comes as the city prepares for adverse weather conditions, prompting officials to prioritize public safety. In light of the closure, the Committee of the Whole meeting originally scheduled for January 6 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Residents are advised to stay safe and remain informed about any further updates regarding city operations.

More like this:

Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
4 days ago
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Push For Hearing On Ed Martin’s U.S. Attorney Nomination
4 days ago
Unemployment Rates Decline In Collinsville, Belleville, and O’Fallon
Mar 22, 2025
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats, File Misconduct Complaint Against Interim U.S. Attorney
Mar 7, 2025
Durbin, Blumenthal, Hirono, Padilla Send Letter To Deputy Director Bongino Raising Concerns Over His Ability To Lead The FBI
6 days ago

 