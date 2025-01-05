ALTON - City Hall in Alton, Illinois, will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025, due to inclement weather. This decision affects city operations and services for the day.

The closure comes as the city prepares for adverse weather conditions, prompting officials to prioritize public safety. In light of the closure, the Committee of the Whole meeting originally scheduled for January 6 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Residents are advised to stay safe and remain informed about any further updates regarding city operations.