



ALTON – The City of Alton is asking residents, property owners and business owners throughout the City to view the draft recommendations and take a short video survey for the final community planning workshop for the Alton Great Streets project.

“This survey is pretty interesting to take technology wise, “said Deanna Barnes, Deputy Director of Planning and Development. “It is just 8 questions with some cool videos along with print and audio copy.”

Your feedback is critical as the consultant team prepares to finalize recommendations. The plan is intended to reflect the desires of the people of Alton and during this time of social distancing – an online format is the best way to capture input.

The goals of the Great Streets project include:

Improving connections within downtown’s districts and to the riverfront by rebalancing various street rights-of-way and creating new pathways;

Improving the overall safety and walkability for all transportation modes;

Strengthening the downtown aesthetic and signage;

Renewing experiences to attract and retain residents and attract people downtown; and

Strengthening downtown's resiliency and economic development potential.

The survey will be available until Friday, May 8th. The draft recommendations will remain on the City’s website until the final recommendations are delivered in June. For those who prefer or require a printed version or other accommodations, please contact our team at 618-500-6924 to request a packet. For more information about the Alton Great Streets project and to view the materials, please visit the City’s website at www.cityofaltonil.com

