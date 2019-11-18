City of Alton Experiences Phone Outage Monday Morning
November 18, 2019 10:42 AM November 18, 2019 3:31 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The City of Alton issued a bulletin Monday morning that it is currently experiencing a city-wide phone outage.
"We will update when it is back up," the City of Alton," said in the release.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Emergency 911 is still operational," the city said.
More like this: