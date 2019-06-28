ALTON - The City of Alton announced upcoming lane closure the week of July 1 on Washington Avenue to facilitate sanitary sewer replacement. The replacement is part of a project undertaken by Illinois American.

"This work will start periodically on the week of July 1 with some intermittent closures to allow for pavement saw cutting," the City of Alton said. "Full lane closures will start the week of July 8 and be on and off thru the middle of September throughout sections of the project limits.

"The project runs along Washington Avenue from College Avenue north to Salu Street. The lane closure will be the northbound traffic on Washington Avenue, north of College Avenue. This northbound traffic will be detoured east on College Avenue to Main Street, north on Main Street to Amelia Street, and west on Amelia Street to Washington Avenue. Southbound traffic will not be affected by this detour."

