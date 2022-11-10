ALTON - The City of Alton provides a leaf vacuum service for leaves to be raked to the edge of the yard. Leaves should not be raked into the street, as this causes clogging issues within the city’s stormwater drainage system.

Those who rake leaves into the street or along the curb are in violation of city ordinance and subject to citation.

Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule:

WARDS 3 & 4: November 28 – December 2, 2022

WARDS 5 & 6: December 5 – December 9, 2022

WARDS 1 & 2: December 12 – December 16, 2022

Article continues after sponsor message

WARD 7: December 19 – December 23, 2022

In the event of winter weather, the leaf vacuum service will be suspended. Leaf vacuum trucks may not return once they have provided service to a particular street.

YARD WASTE COLLECTION

Residents living in City limits are not permitted to bring yard debris to the city dumpsters. This includes tree limbs, grass cuttings, leaves, recycling, or any trash.

Republic Services also takes yard debris at the curb. Please know yard waste collection, provided by Republic Services, has been increased from an eight-month program to a year-round, weekly collection schedule, on your regular trash day pickup. Republic Services will also provide one (1) yard waste cart to each household upon request. Please contact Republic Services at 618-656-6883 to request a cart.

Please mark personal trash cans with a large red “X”. Bags or cans of yard waste should not exceed 60 pounds in weight.

More like this: