ALTON - The City of Alton is excited to announce the return of the annual Alton Expo, set to take place at the Alton Amphitheater from Thursday, September 4 through Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The Expo will once again feature live entertainment, carnival rides, games, and a variety of fair food favorites, bringing families and visitors together for a weekend of fun. As with every major event in Alton, the safety and security of attendees remain a top priority.

The Alton Police Department will have a large police presence at the Expo, supplemented by private security staff provided for all Amphitheater events. In addition, the City of Alton is continuing a security measure that has been in place for the past few years:

• Anyone 17 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while attending the Expo.

• Individuals under 18 who arrive unaccompanied will not be permitted to stay at the event.

This policy was first implemented in 2023 and has consistently received positive feedback from families and community members, helping to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone in attendance. Chief Jarrett Ford said, “Over the past few years, this proactive measure has proven effective in ensuring a safe, welcoming environment at the Expo. Our officers, together with private security, will continue working to make sure all attendees feel comfortable and secure while enjoying the event.”

Alton Mayor David Goins added, “Continuing this measure is the best way to protect our community and maintain the positive atmosphere that makes the Expo so enjoyable. I look forward to seeing everyone at the event and sharing in the fun.”

The 2025 Alton Expo promises to deliver another year of exciting entertainment and community celebration, made possible through the combined efforts of city staff, law enforcement, and community members. For full event details, including entertainment schedules and more, visit: https://altonriverfrontamphitheater.com/

