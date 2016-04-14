EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions hosted nine Chicago-area high school counselors on Friday, April 8, to offer a glimpse of the beautiful campus and an opportunity to meet and converse with Edwardsville community leaders.

During the visit, Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, Director of Police Jay Keeven and Economic/Community Development Director Walter D. Williams shared details on the valued partnership between SIUE and the community.

“We are appreciative of our city leaders’ support and dedication to the growth of our University,” said Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions. “This meeting underscored SIUE’s commitment to high-quality learning within and beyond the classroom and outstanding public service.”

