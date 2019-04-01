ALTON - City employees began filling sandbags Monday afternoon in case a wall was needed to be built to protect Downtown Alton from high waters.

A supervisor at the scene said about 1,500 sandbags would be filled and used if necessary.

A team worked in unison around 3 p.m. Monday to fill the bags in preparation for the worst. Broadway at Illinois Route 100 was officially closed Monday afternoon because of the high water in the route.

As of 3 p.m. Central, the water level was at 31.6 feet for the Mississippi River at the Mel Price (Alton) Lock and Dam, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Flood stage is 21 feet. A crest of 32.1 feet is predicted on Tuesday, then levels now are projected to fall. A mark of 34 feet is considered major flooding at Mel Price Lock and Dam.

The Mississippi River at Grafton is presently at 28.69 feet and predicted to hit 28.8 feet Tuesday, then drop. Major flooding at Grafton is 29 feet. The Illinois River at Hardin is at 33.98 feet at 3 p.m. Flood stage is 25 feet with major flooding at 32 feet, so technically Hardin is encountering major flooding.

