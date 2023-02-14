WOOD RIVER - Signs for Wood River City Council candidate, Kristen Burns, are popping up all over, so what exactly are her goals for the city?

Burns, a lifelong Riverbend resident and a proud proponent of progress, has officially announced her campaign. An avid supporter of small businesses, Burns consistently volunteers in the community and works towards improving Wood River.

Growing up with a local family business, Budget Signs, in Wood River, pushed Burns to use her public relations and marketing skills to help other locally owned small businesses and entrepreneurs to energize economic growth in the downtown district and other areas of town.

Her main objective is for everyone to work together to create a better, more inclusive, community.

Recently she has been working alongside Mayor Stalcup as a Marketing Consultant. Together they have helped bring Wood River into the technological age and continue the Mayors transparency initiative.

As for her volunteer work in the community, she sits on many community boards and helps organize fundraisers and community projects.

One of which is Wood River Economic Development.

“I meet with entrepreneurs every week looking to expand or start a business in Wood River, we have a lot of interest that I want to pursue,” Burns said. “I will continue to meet with entrepreneurs and local business owners to bring new businesses to town.” Burns believes that incentives to business owners should be offered to stimulate economic growth. She plans to start business plan workshops and grant opportunities for new and existing businesses.

The wife of a police officer, one of the many fundraisers she helps to organize is the Wood River Police Department’s 5K. This event helps to raise funds for the Wood River Police Memorial and Police Association.

She has helped to raise money not only for the police department but also for the Wood River Public Library and Wood River Economic Development.

The library’s 100th Anniversary Gala, organized by Burns, raised a monumental amount, over $12,000, for library programming.

Burns believes that incentives should be offered to stimulate economic growth.

Other future plans include creating programs for all residents, promoting volunteerism, including the youth in future planning, supporting community growth, and preparing for the future by preserving the past.

“I plan to create a youth advisory committee for City Council,” Burns said. “I believe the youth in our community should be involved in the future of Wood River.”

Burns has been working hard for many years behind the scenes to better the community and doesn’t plan to stop, but rather to expand her horizons for positive change by running for City Council.

“I want my kids to be proud of where they live and have a voice,” Burns said.

Burns represents an optimistic turning point in Wood River. Hoping to promote inclusivity, pride, and growth, in the community, a vote for Burns is a vote for a brighter future in our beloved town.

Written by Madelynn Cranmer a junior at EAWR Community High School and Community Outreach Editor for The Oiler Times. Mrs. Burns is dedicated to having youth involved in the future of Wood River and also volunteering in her campaign.

