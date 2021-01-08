SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana water service has been restored and is slowly being brought back online, it was announced late Friday afternoon by South Roxana City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The water pressure will be low until the water lines have pressurized to avoid any further damage to the water lines," he said. "Several fire hydrants have been opened throughout town, to slowly stabilize the water pressure," Coles added. "A boil order is in effect until further notice. The village would like to recognize Jarrett Industries and Rick Liljenberg, who helped to expedite the repairing of the water line."

Coles continued and said updates for the boil order will be posted on the village marquee along with the automated phone system at the village hall.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience this caused," Coles said. "If you need help, you can reach the village hall at 618-254-1166."

More like this: