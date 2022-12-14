EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program to encourage and assist organizations looking to host free events for the benefit of the community. The program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. This round of Special Events Grants can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

“We are proud that Edwardsville has become a destination for some of the most amazing, fun and creative events for residents and visitors to enjoy throughout the year,” Mayor Art Risavy said.

“This grant program helps support those events, which in turn benefit our businesses and our community as a whole.” Any nonprofit organization marketing an event to attract visitors to Edwardsville may apply for a Special Events Grant.

The maximum grant allowed is $8,000. The deadline to apply for the grants is March 1, 2023. Grant funds are disbursed as a reimbursement. They may be used in a variety of ways, including for costs associated with event advertising and promotional campaigns in media such as broadcast, web and regional print distribution; for printing, design and distribution of promotional pieces; and for event-related municipal charges from the City of Edwardsville for public safety, public works, police, fire and parks services.

More information is available in the Special Events Grant Program application, which is available on the City’s website at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/specialeventsgrant Questions about the Special Events Program can be directed to the City’s Economic Development Department at 618-692-7533.

