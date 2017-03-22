MARYVILLE - Metro East area residents are planning a Seventh Anniversary Celebration of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) from 3-5 p.m. March 23 at the Maryville offices of Congressmen Rodney Davis and John Shimkus. The gathering is part of a nationwide effort to highlight ACA advantages as told through personal stories of those who have benefitted from what has been commonly called Obamacare.

Recent attempts in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare have sparked intense public interest, as citizens learned that 24 million persons would lose their healthcare under the new option, the American Health Care Act of 2017, commonly known as “Trumpcare.”

Several groups and organizations plan to attend the event on Thursday, including Action Metro East, Planned Parenthood Illinois, Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, Madison County Democrats, Protect Our Care Illinois and Organizing for Action.