ALTON - Thanks to the generosity of a few outgoing Blake Schrumpf State Farm employees, many students had a day they won't soon forget.

Cindy Lou Who and The Grinch from the Dr. Seuss classic, 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' came and visited Lewis and Clark Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

The two read the famous story, handed out some treats to the kids, and took plenty of photos.

"I am thrilled to be able to partner with Blake’s office to have another memorable experience happen for our kids that I’m sure they’ll remember for a long time to come," kindergarten teacher Beth Dunlap said.

She had mentioned that Blake's office had partnered with the school this past October. They donated pumpkins so that the children could carve them for Halloween. It was many of the kids' first attempts at carving a jack-o-lantern.

Now, as the school celebrates 'Grinch Week' Dunlap said that the students get very excited around Christmas time and that this was something that the kids were going to love. She was right. The visit was a hit with both students and staff.

