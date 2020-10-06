COLLINSVILLE--As October is proclaimed Manufacturing Month in the State of Illinois, State Representative candidate in the 112th District, Lisa Ciampoli, announces the endorsement of two business groups focused on job creation.

Ciampoli has been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a nonpartisan organization that has advocated for small businesses for the last 75 years and the Associated Builders and Contractors, an organization of 400 companies in the commercial and industrial construction markets in Illinois. Ciampoli’s pro-business platform earned her these endorsements over her opponent, Democratic State Representative Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

"Lisa understands the challenges facing Illinois' small businesses and will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where small businesses can grow and create jobs," NFIB State Director Mark Grant said.

Due to her dismal record on supporting good-paying jobs, Rep. Katie Stuart failed to earn even a passing score from the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) 2020 Legislative Report Card, an annual scorecard showcasing which lawmakers are supportive of Illinois’ manufacturing economy and those who vote against job creators. Scoring a mere 27%, Stuart voted against key legislative policies that would have benefitted the state’s business and manufacturing sector. Included in that failing record on job creation was Stuart’s support for the progressive tax constitutional amendment that voters will decide on in November, which is estimated to raise taxes on small businesses by over 50%, giving Illinois the second-highest business tax rate in the country.

“This month is a great reminder that manufacturers and other job creators are vital to our economy and the State of Illinois,” said Ciampoli. “The Metro East can’t afford lawmakers like Katie Stuart who are hostile to business and economic growth. As the only true pro-business candidate in the 112th, local businesses and manufacturers can count on my support.

