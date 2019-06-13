EDWARDSVILLE - The Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center in Edwardsville has taken another big step in its development, says General Manager Bob Rettle.

The Aquatics Center hosted the Central Zone Multicultural Invitational this past weekend.

Rettle is also the head boys and girls swim coach of the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers team.

"This was our first USA Central Multicultural Invitational zone event this past weekend," he said. "This was not the usual crowd. The meet featured 10 teams from 13 different states. The participants filled hotels and restaurants and packed the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center."

Shown in a photo is a photograph from dinner for participants Friday night that was also well received.

The Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center will host an Independence Celebration Meet July 5-7 and the Ozark Long Course Championships July 26-28, both significant events, Coach Rettle said.

