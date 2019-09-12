EDWARDSVILLE - The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center is serving as the training site for USA swimming athlete representatives to the national convention this week.

The convention is held at the Hyatt in downtown St. Louis Wednesday through Saturday.

"They will be back tomorrow and Friday 5:30 to 7 a.m.," Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center General Manager Bob Rettle said.

Rettle said this was just another way the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center continues to service swimmers from both Illinois and Missouri regions, but others throughout the country.

