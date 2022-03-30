Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Avery Christopher's brace (two goals) and Rebecca Koenig's strike gave O'Fallon all three points, dealing Alton their first loss of the season at Public School Stadium.

Koenig also assisted twice for the Panthers, while Lily Freer had the only goal for the Redbirds. Peyton Baker had 11 saves for Alton, while Maicy Mueller had six saves for O'Fallon.

O'Fallon stays unbeaten at 6-0-0, while the Redbirds are now 5-1-0.

Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-vs-OFallon-Womens-Soccer

