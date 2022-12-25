What is a better Christmas gift than a loving relationship with people that you care about?

Derrick RichardsonChristmas should just not be about exchanging gifts, but about spending time with family and friends, and expressing the love you share with each other.

Christmas has been commercialized since before my time, and there is nothing wrong with that. It’s fun and exciting to buy and exchange presents and to see the reaction of the receiver, especially when it’s kids. I love the reaction of someone receiving a gift they didn’t expect, a gift they need, or a gift they wouldn’t have bought for themselves.

Of course, the kids will play with their gifts all day and night, but after the adults open and exchange their gifts, they sit around and enjoy each other by talking, eating, playing games, and enjoying the Christmas spirit. Family and friends sitting around and enjoying each other’s company is the most impactful part of the holidays.

Christmas is about love. The Christmas spirit starts from within, and then gets expressed outward with decorations and gifts. Without a warm spirit and a smile, Christmas is just a day. Christmas is meant to be so much more than presents. On this Christmas Day and holiday season, remember who is important to you and show them; which is the best Christmas gift ever.

Derrick D. Richardson, Author

