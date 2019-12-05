ALTON - A live music event to support Alton’s Christmas Wonderland will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmark Blvd., Alton.

Mike and Erin Jo Weber created the Rocking for Rock Spring Park event to raise funds for Christmas Wonderland. This is the second year for the concert.

“My wife and I grew up enjoying a lot of family fun at Rock Spring Park, and this is our way to give back,” said Mike Weber, community event organizer. “We believe that Rock Spring Park is a hidden gem in Alton’s park system and we want to do what we can to support its growth and rebirth.”

The event brings together a variety of local musical bands celebrating genres and names including POWJr72, Agents of the Free, The Dead Roses, Status 0 and Hideous Gentlemen. After the event, Big George and the NGK band will play at Old Bakery from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A silent auction will feature items from mandolins to guitar lessons and locally made crafts, with all funds going to Christmas Wonderland. Tickets for the event are $10, and will include a token for one free beer for those over 21. Food will be available for purchase through the brewery.

