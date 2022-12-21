ALTON - Christmas Wonderland at Alton's Rock Springs Park will close because of the incoming winter storm on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, the head Grandpa Gang member Dick Alford said on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grandpa Gang builds and coordinates the Christmas lights display each year.

"We are closing because of the pending weather," explained Alford. "We didn't want to jeopardize the volunteers by having them outside in the cold. It looks like we will play it day to day. We gather again and make a decision Friday about that night and the rest of the weekend's status."

Alford said the Grandpa Gang members normally work the display on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and relieve other volunteers for duty.

The Christmas Wonderland Christmas lights display at Rock Springs Park ends Tuesday, December 27. The regular hours are from 6-9 p.m. on weeknights and 5-9 p.m. on weekends.

Alford said overall, this has been a "really good year" for Christmas Wonderland and the Grandpa Gang has received a lot of compliments about the 2022 display.

