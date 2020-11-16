EDWARDSVILLE - For the past decade, Edwardsville's Fraternal Order of Police has sponsored an annual "Christmas with a Cop" program that has made the holiday much brighter for children in need.

This holiday season, the members of Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, will be sponsoring their 11th annual “Christmas with a Cop” program on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The 'Christmas with a Cop' program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community," said the event's spokesperson Edwardsville Police Sgt. Matt Breihan.

Sgt. Breihan has been long affiliated with the "Christmas with a Cop" program and has said it is something and the other officers truly love doing year after to make Christmas brighter for those who need it.

"The positive interaction that takes place between the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime," Breihan said. "The Christmas with a Cop program will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, at Target, where 23 preselected children will pair up with an officer to shop for the holiday season. In addition to shopping, the participating families will receive gift wrapping supplies and holiday gift basket with items purchased from local businesses by the officers."

Breihan said the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 would like to extend thanks to Target, as well as, numerous private donors within the community help benefit more children in need during the holiday season.

More like this: