Christmas trees are stolen from lot, Wood River Police investigate, ask for help Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - It is unfortunate, but apparently someone has stolen several Christmas trees from the Alt-Wood Christmas Tree lot. Article continues after sponsor message Wood River Police are currently investigating the matter. The beautiful Christmas trees would have found their way into someone's home, without the theft and are a part of what Alt-Wood Christmas Tree had to offer for this holiday season. Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the police department (618) 251-3114) and ask for Officer Greene. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending