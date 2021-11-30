GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow is excited for the Christmas season in his community to begin. He said the Grafton Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in the Grove Memorial Park Friday night was a special evening for families.

"With the flip of a switch, the City of Grafton lit up the night, starting the Christmas season," Mayor Morrow said. "The festive event took place the Friday evening after Thanksgiving and was attended by residents from Grafton, Elsah, and Chautauqua.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus made a surprise stop on their way to the North Pole to the delight of the children, young and old. The Grove Memorial Park will be lit every night for the holidays for your viewing pleasure."

Morrow encouraged residents to visit the Grafton shops, wineries, and restaurants during the holiday season and said there are many potential Christmas presents to be found in Grafton.

(Photos by Dave Sanford, the Grafton City Photographer).

