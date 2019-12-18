ALTON - Purpose, is an original Christmas musical that retells the incredible story of Jesus Christ's Birth at "the nativity" and will be performed by the Christian theater company, Psalm 150 Theatrics. The musical is an original production written by the company's artistic director, Paul Herbert Pitts. With a new original score of broadway-gospel/jazz songs and as well a few well-known worship/Christmas songs, audiences both young and old from all walks of life will enjoy this Christmas production that will have you rejoicing to the King of King and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ.

With a stellar gospel and acting cast from the Illinois Metro East/St. Louis area such as Krystle Grinston, Anitra Bratcher-Spencer, Otis Reddit, Stephan Griffin, and gospel artist from Nashville, TN Tiffany Mosley, Dr. Timothy Price and the award-winning female gospel group Praze One, audiences are in for a great treat to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Article continues after sponsor message

The production will take place on Saturday, December 21st at Alton Middle School auditorium. Tickets are on sale through the box office (618-406-4802) or at the door for $15.00.

More like this: