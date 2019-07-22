Christmas in July Raises $37,500 for Needy
GODFREY - The Freer Christmas in July raised $37,500 for Community Christmas this past Friday at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey.
The top ticket seller was Jessica Back with 135 tickets. Jim Schrempf, Tina Bennett and Kyle Baalman won St. Louis Cardinals tickets.
Prize Winners:
Florida trip - Rene File
St. Louis Cards Green Seats - Karen Wilson
$2,000 cash - Wendi Boulware
St. Louis Blues Glass Seats - Jerry Gibson
Framed, signed Yadi Molina - Jana Young
Party at the ballpark - Todd Strubhart
Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, said Christmas in July ended up being another “amazing” day.
“The credit goes to our friends that make the effort and sell the raffles,” Taylor and Lily Freer, Margaret’s granddaughters the organizers of the event, said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I am amazed at the generosity of the workers and the generosity of the ticket sellers. I know selling those raffles is not an easy task, but I truly appreciate your dedication and drive to help those in need.
“You are all winners in my book. You have helped buy coats, shoes, food, blankets, personal hygiene items and yes toys for our needy. I know the effort people put into this takes work and a kind heart. Thank you and we cannot express our gratitude enough for all you do to make Christmas in July such a success.”
