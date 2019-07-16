GODFREY - Once again Taylor and Lily Freer are hosting their 11th Christmas in July from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Freer Auto Body at 4512 Alby St. in Godfrey.

"They will be serving sloppy joes, chips, cold drinks, cheesecake and cookies donated by the Cookie Factory for a donation," Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, and Taylor and Lily's grandmother, said. "The festivities will include a raffle with excellent prizes. Everything is donated so 100 percent goes to Community Christmas which helps our needy at Christmas time."

Margaret Freer continued: "With the help of customers, family, and friends….this event has raised over $300,000 for our needy the past 10 years.

Lily Freer says: “This is my favorite event because I know it helps a lot of kids have a nice Christmas.”

Taylor Freer added: “While we plan this it could not be a success without the efforts of so many….those that donate the prizes, help prepare the food and most of all sell those raffle tickets. The raffle is what makes the most money and without the people hitting the streets and selling them we could not make this the success it is.”

Margaret Feer said to those if they have not made it to Christmas in July before to put in on their calendar.

"It is a festive, fun time and helps so many," she said.

For questions, call Margaret Freer, 618-466-6151.

