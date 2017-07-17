GODFREY - One of the most entertaining events of the summer is always Taylor and Lily Freer and Freer Auto Body’s Christmas in July which benefits the annual Community Christmas campaign.

This year’s date is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Freer Auto Body, 4152 N. Alby St., Godfrey. Taylor and Lily Freer have helped spearhead the Christmas in July for Community Christmas since it started.

Any check donations for the event should be payable to Community Christmas.

Christmas in July always has a strong raffle. Tickets are $10 each and the prize are as follows:

First prize – Seven-night condo, June 16, 2018, at Orange Park in Kissimmee, Fla., three miles away from Disney with a shuttle. This is donated by Sanders Waste. A one-week car rental is donated by Enterprise and $1,000 cash by Freer Auto Body for the trip.

Second prize - $2,000 cash from Axalta Coatings.

Third prize – Four Cardinal green seats, donated by Amy and John Barnerd with a signed Cards’ Matt Carpenter photo.

Fourth prize – Four Fox Club seats with limo for “The Bodyguard” donated by Simmons Hanly Conroy with a $200 Napoli gift card donated by Freer Auto Body.

The first Christmas in July in 2009 was formulated because Taylor Freer wanted to raise money for the favorite charity of her uncle, who had died in a car crash.

"Through the support of customers, friends and family this event has grown," Margaret Freer said. "In 2009, the first Christmas in July netted $2,500 and last year $34,000. was raised for Community Christmas.

"While Taylor and Lily host the event it has become a favorite community project for many. Without the donations, help, ticket sellers and prize donors the event would not be what it is today. While surpassing last year’s gross will be monumental.. the girls are determined to give it a try."

Margaret Freer said the event is special for a lot of reasons.

"First and foremost, it is special because of the number of needy families that will have a nice Christmas because of this event," Margaret said. "It is also special because a lot of people come together to ensure its success. From the start McBride Printing donates all of the printing free of charge to include raffle tickets and fliers.

"All items for the raffle are generously donated by individuals. Family and friends sell the raffles. There will be 140-pound of beef made into sloppy joes. Cheesecakes made and cookies donated by the Cookie Factory. Taylor and Lily along with their friends will wait on people and spread joy. This event is truly a labor of love."

If you have any questions, please call (618) 466-6151. Margaret Freer thanked the community again for their continued support of their Community Christmas events and their business.

