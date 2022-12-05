CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – Christmas has come early for three lucky Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a Powerball ticket worth $200,000.



The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $200,000 each for the Saturday, December 3 drawing. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball 7.



The lucky players purchased their winning Powerball tickets from Tony’s Fresh Market in Chicago, Speedway in Hickory Hills and on the Illinois Lottery’s website.

For selling the winning tickets, the retailers will receive a bonus of $2,000 each, one percent of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 17,000 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $740,000 in prizes were won in Saturday evening’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, December 5, with a jackpot of $89 million on offer.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

