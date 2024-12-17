ALTON — The Max Sports Fitness & Wellness will officially close its doors on December 30, 2024, marking the end of an era for the Alton community. The closure paves the way for a new chapter under the ownership of the Christian Karate Association (CKA), a global non-profit organization focused on character development and community engagement through martial arts.

The transition was announced on December 17, 2024, and comes after many years of service to the local community. The CKA plans to transform the facility into its new headquarters, aiming to create a vibrant hub for learning, leadership, and community connection. With operations across the United States, Europe, and Africa, CKA integrates physical fitness with personal growth and character development, all rooted in Christian values.

In light of the closure, The Max Sports has committed to supporting its members throughout the transition. Refunds for any prepaid memberships and services will be issued no later than February 1, 2025. Members with inquiries regarding their accounts or the refund process are encouraged to reach out via email to Carson Conn at cconn@amarenfp.org.

The mission of the Christian Karate Association emphasizes teaching individuals of all ages the values of discipline, respect, integrity, and leadership. Through its programs, CKA seeks to strengthen local communities and foster opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.

In a statement, the owners of The Max Sports expressed their gratitude to the community, stating, “We want to thank our members and the community for their incredible support and dedication over the years. While it’s difficult to say goodbye, we’re confident that CKA’s mission and programs will create lasting, positive impacts for years to come.”

