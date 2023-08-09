JERSEYVILLE - Award-nominated Christian artist, Hope Darst, is coming to Jerseyville on Saturday, September 9! You may recognize many of Hope’s songs if you are a listener of Joy FM or one of her 18,000+ followers on Instagram. Some of her hit songs include: Peace Be Still, Promise Keeper, If The Lord Builds The House, and her current single: Never Walk Alone.

1AG Church on 500 Cross Avenue in Jerseyville, will be hosting the non-profit concert. There will be a moment taken prior to the concert to discuss the needs of local children.

Between the counties of Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, and Madison there are 975 children in foster care. We hope to bring awareness of ways to support these children, their foster families, and birth families.

Article continues after sponsor message

The evening will begin around 4 p.m. with food trucks in the parking lot with the show starting at 7 p.m. Local band, Uproar, will be the opening act prior to Hope Darst’s set. Their captivating performances will touch your heart, ignite your spirit, and remind us all of the love and compassion that God has for every individual.

There are two ticket options: Early Entry tickets are $35, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and these ticket holders will be able to claim their seats inside before the GA tickets; General Admission tickets are $25 with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. All event details can be found on the Facebook event page: A Night of Hope - Concert Featuring Hope Darst.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://showops.co/e/93/a-night-of-hope/tickets

This concert is for anyone that wants to enjoy a night of music and worship.

More like this: