Chrissy & David's Love Story
February 13, 2023 9:45 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Chrissy & David
City: Bethalto
Date met or started dating: August 10, 1996
Date married: August 10, 1997
What makes your relationship special? We known each other our whole life.
Share a memory you have made together: Back in 2020 he was a big part of saving my life along with our two children … I had a heart attack and a stroke and they saved my life.