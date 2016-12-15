EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler selected his successor as Treasurer.

County Board member Chris Slusser, R-Wood River, will be appointed Wednesday night to fill the seat left vacant by Prenzler after he was elected county board chairman. Candy Gilstrap was appointed as interim treasurer earlier this month until the position could be permanently filled.

Prenzler, who held the position of treasurer for the past six years, said he picked Slusser due to his financial and real estate background.

“I believe Chris has the integrity and background necessary to safeguard the taxpayer’s money,” Prenzler said. “I’ve known Chris the past 10 years, plus he has experience in county government.”

Slusser, who was recently elected to serve District 15, which encompasses parts of Wood River, Bethalto, Roxana, Hartford and Kendall Hill, also served on the county board from 2008 to 2012. His platform as a county board member was about increasing transparency and accountability in county government as well as reducing property taxes.

During Slusser’s first term on the county board, he voted against every property tax increase and introduced measures to reduce property taxes. He was a watchdog for the taxpayers and worked to get the county’s checkbook online.

“I’m excited about this chapter and the fact I am able to serve not only my district, but all the taxpayers of Madison County,” Slusser said. “My background is in finance and real estate and I’ve always been interested in the Treasurer’s position.”

For the past four years, Slusser has worked as commercial real estate asset manager with RLP Development. Prior to that he worked as the chief financial officer for ROI Realty Partners, which is a commercial real estate firm; as well as an investment advisor for nine years.

Slusser is a Roxana High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s of science in speech communication from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He minored in business administration.

In 2011, he was named one of the “Top 20 under 40” by The Telegraph and River Bend Growth Association, which was about younger people “on the rise” in the community.

Slusser, and his wife, Megan, live with their two daughters, Annabelle, 21 months, and Zoë, 8 months, in Wood River. The couple attends First Baptist Church in Bethalto, where Slusser is also an assistant church treasurer and serves as a deacon.

Slusser has also served as president of the board of directors for Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River and volunteers in various organizations that serve the youth throughout the community. He is also past vice president of finance of the SIUE alumni association.

Chrissy Dutton of Bethalto will replace Slusser on the County Board.

