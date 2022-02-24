ST. LOUIS - Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer, Chris Rock has announced his highly anticipated return to live comedy with his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the 38-date North American leg of Rock’s first world tour in over five years kicks off April 2nd in Atlantic City, NJ with two shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and will make stops across the country in St. Louis, Denver, New York City, Chicago, and more, before wrapping November 17th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA. A full list of tour dates is below. More dates will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, February 25th at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director.

