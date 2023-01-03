ST. LOUIS - Following their insanely popular west coast arena run, comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce the addition of five shows in 2023 to their wildly successful co-headlining U.S. tour. Produced by Live Nation, the new performances from arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation will take place this month in Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham, and Charleston.

CHRIS ROCK & DAVE CHAPPELLE 2023 U.S. CO-HEADLINING TOUR:

Fri Jan 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

***Sun Jan 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center***

Mon Jan 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Wed Jan 25 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Fri Jan 27 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

No cell phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights to the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

ABOUT CHRIS ROCK



Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director.

In March, Rock made his highly anticipated return to live comedy with his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

He can recently be seen in Sally Potter’s short film, “Look at Me” and David O’Russell’s, “Amsterdam.” Next up he can be seen starring in the Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin.” He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023. His animated series “Everybody Still Hates Chris” is set to stream globally on Paramount + and Comedy Central. Rock serves as the executive producer and narrator.

In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series “Fargo.” He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, “Spiral,” in which he produced and starred in. His most recent standup special, “Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of “Top Five,” a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009 Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of “Good Hair,” and in 2014 he executive produced “Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip,” a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, “Death at a Funeral,” “Nurse Betty,” “Dogma,” the hip-hop comedy “CB4,” and “New Jack City.”

His television work includes serving as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series “Everybody Hates Chris.” The series ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “The Motherf**ker With The Hat.”

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy specials “Sticks & Stones” (2020) and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and two for hosting “Saturday Night Live” (2017 and 2021). Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In May 2021, Dave Chappelle collaborated with Talib Kweli and yasiin bey to host “The Midnight Miracle,” a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of the hosts.

