EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Johnson has been named the new Madison County Emergency Management Agency director by the Madison County Board after a recent vote. Johnson was nominated by Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler for the position.

Johnson was picked as a replacement for Tony Falconio, the previous Emergency Management Agency director. Johnson has a lifetime of military and civic service experience and Prenzler and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells both see him as the perfect choice for the important county emergency management position.

Johnson has 27 years of law enforcement experience, plus was in the Marines for four years and Marine Reserves for four years. He is exceptionally trained in emergency types of situations because of his law enforcement and military experiences.

“Chris will do a great job,” Prenzler said. “I am excited about him being in the position and I know he is excited. He has been in responsible positions for a long period of time. I think it was a great selection.”

Chris’ previous chief in Wood River Brad Wells said Wood River is a better place because of Chris’ law enforcement service in the city.

“Chris is a very dedicated and hard worker and will do well in the new emergency management role,” Wells added.

Johnson said he is excited about his new position.

“I have been working for the citizens my whole life from the time I was in the Marines to my time as a police officer and my time at the VAC. This is a job where I can reach a lot of people in Madison County.”

Johnson coaches wrestling at Roxana Junior High and is very involved in his community.

Chris said his wife, Amy, comes from a family of police officers and has always been supportive of all his career changes law enforcement and now the new position.

“I think the Marine Corps definitely helped sculpt me into a leader and being a police officer I have been involved in many different types of incidents,” he said. “I have also been a Major Case Squad commander on cases. With the help from a lot of other good leaders, I am fortunate to be in this position.”

