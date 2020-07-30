MATTOON, IL — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to welcome Chris Frein as Regional Community Bank President. Before joining First Mid, Frein served as Chief Lending Officer at Stifel Bank.

With 30 years of banking experience, Frein will be responsible for supporting and strengthening lending relationships in Clayton, Missouri, and its surrounding areas. Frein and his team of commercial lenders will be working out of the new First Mid banking center, located at 7700 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton, Missouri. The new banking center is scheduled to open on August 10, 2020.

“We are excited to have Chris and his team join First Mid,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO of First Mid. “They bring extensive knowledge and experience in commercial lending and, with his commitment to community banking, Chris is just the right person to lead this team. These key lender additions, as part of a recent strategic acquisition of loans and deposits from Stifel Bank, deepen our presence in the St. Louis market and enable us to develop personal relationships with our St. Louis customers.”

A graduate of Missouri State University, Frein received his Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He currently serves on the board of Ursuline Academy and chairs their finance committee.

