Our Daily Show Interview! Chris Bell- Candidate for 5th Ward Alderman

ALTON - Chris Bell wants to see changes in Alton’s 5th Ward.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Bell, a candidate for 5th Ward alderman, explained his vision for the 5th Ward and the City of Alton. He wants to see improved streets and less “derelict” houses, which he believes will improve property values.

“At the end of the day, I won’t give up on Ward 5 no matter what,” he said. “Being an Alton person all my entire life, I can guarantee you, I won’t give up on negotiating and putting every need of Ward 5 first. And then I will meet and help out with everybody else after that. But Ward 5 will be my first priority.”

Bell works at Busch Stadium and with the Alton Community Unit School District #11. He previously worked in construction. Though he grew up in the city, he never expected to run for office.

However, he has become dissatisfied with the roads in the 5th Ward, which he described as “just terrible,” and the many “derelict” houses in his neighborhood. He wants to see a stronger voice at the City Council meetings advocating for the 5th Ward, which is ultimately what prompted him to run.

“It’s time for somebody to step up with a louder voice or something, somebody who’s got some better negotiating skills,” he said. “My views for Alton and Ward 5, there’s a lot, because we’ve got some issues and some problems that I seriously, honestly feel like need to be dealt with. They’ve not been dealt with in a while.”

Bell noted that he will work closely with whoever is elected to City Council to improve the 5th Ward. He also wants to engage with the mayor and city employees to repair the roads and promote better infrastructure.

“I think Alton in general is getting ignored by the administration that’s in or what’s happening, and our district is definitely. The taxpayers in my district are not happy,” he said. “It’s not hard to get off the path. It’s a little harder to get back on it. We need some people who can get us back on it.”

Bell emphasized that strong businesses bring in money to the city, and the city should spend this money on the taxpayers to improve their lives and property values. By improving the roads and sidewalks and tearing down deteriorating houses, he believes this will improve the property values for everyone.

Ultimately, Bell wants to advocate for the 5th Ward as much as possible, and he believes that the community can come together to create a better Alton. As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, he encourages people to use their voice and vote for him.

“I want to get some stuff done for the people in my district,” he added. “I want to be fair and just. There’s still some of us out there that want to be fair and just. Just give us a chance to prove that. I want people in my district to be happy. If they’re happy, their yards look good, their houses look good, property value goes up, everything is better.”

