Couples names: Chris & Katie

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: March 11, 2001

Date married: November 8, 2002

What makes your relationship special? We are true partners. We are the best of friends. We bring out the best in one another. We truly want to be together and make our relationship better.

Share a memory you have made together: We have shared so many memories together in this life we have created. The last 5 years have been the most memorable for us. We have been raising our 2 nieces and nephew. Seeing life through the innocent eyes of children have changed our outlook on everything we believed and knew before. The adventures we have had and plan on having have made our relationship stronger than I have ever imagined.

More like this:

Grace, Sin, and God's Influence: Local Woman Shares Story of Faith
Jun 20, 2025
Community Hope Center's Development Director Shares Story of Faith
Jun 17, 2025
Finding God After Addiction: Local Man Shares "One Heck of a Testimony"
Jun 17, 2025
LC’s College for Life Earns $10,000 Cargill Grant
Jun 11, 2025
"God's Got This": Man Shares Testimony of Making Mistakes and Trusting God
Jun 26, 2025

 