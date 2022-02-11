Chris & Brandy's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Chris & Brandy Champlin from Hartford
Date Met/Started Dating: September 20, 1997
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at Collinsville Family Fun Time where we played mini-golf with friends. We were both juniors in high school.
Date Married: August 18, 2001
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy camping, fishing, and hunting together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: After 24 years together, just knowing we are doing our best raising our kids and taking what spare moments we have for each other is what’s makes us happy.