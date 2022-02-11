Our Love Story:

The Couple: Chris & Brandy Champlin from Hartford

Date Met/Started Dating: September 20, 1997

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was at Collinsville Family Fun Time where we played mini-golf with friends. We were both juniors in high school.

Date Married: August 18, 2001

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy camping, fishing, and hunting together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: After 24 years together, just knowing we are doing our best raising our kids and taking what spare moments we have for each other is what’s makes us happy.