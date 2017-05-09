JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville's downtown district along State Street is growing with businesses bringing more food, shopping and entertainment options - including Chopped Steaks and Seafood.



Chopped manager Molly Rowling described Chopped as "Jerseyville's newest full-service steak and seafood restaurant" with a "casual, yet fine dining atmosphere for all." It is located at 208 S. State St. in Jerseyville and opened on the last day of February 2017. It is owned by Brad and Nicole Hagen who also own the Grafton Oyster Bar. Rowling said Chopped is not only the newest full-service steak and seafood restaurant, but also its only. It is also the only whiskey bar in Jerseyville at this time, offering more than 50 varieties of bourbon in addition to its full-service bar.

"[We have] two levels of dining, a large main dining room, which seats 56 and a semi-private room off of the main dining room with glass French doors, which will comfortably seat 30," Rowling said in a message. "[We also have] beautiful wall to wall windows for viewing Historic State Street while you dine on your favorite Chopped fare."

The main floor has exposed brick - a trend in the newest wave of casual upscale Jerseyville locales - as well as a grand stair case leading to the second floor loft dining room, which Rowling said has "spectacular views" of what she described as the newly trending "Downtown Jerseyville Circuit," which includes Chopped, George's Local Brew, Proof and the Redbird Deli, among other locations.

What sets Chopped apart, Rowling said, is its selection of whiskey and dining. The menu features premium cuts of beef, pork and chicken as well as fresh and freshly-made seafood, pastas and sandwiches. Rowling also recommends the bread pudding.

"Our bread pudding is unlike anything you have ever tried in your lifetime," Rowling assured in a message.

Rowling, much like the management of George's Local Brew and Proof, have said the City of Jerseyville have been very supportive of Chopped coming into town.

"The people and [governing] bodies of Jerseyville have been incredibly generous and supportive of the Chopped venture," Rowling said in a message. "We've had many visitors since our opening date, and being originally from Jerseyville, and owning a business in Jersey County, the natural next step for us was to open a business in Jerseyville. We've been so incredibly grateful to all who have stood behind us on this journey."

In the future, Chopped has many plans. They began a breakfast buffet last Easter Sunday and Rowling said it has since created "quite the buzz." That buffet is now open every Sunday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and is $13.99 for adults and $6.99 for kids. The buffet is "first come, first serve," with no reservations being accepted. Bloody Maries and mimosas are also served on buffet mornings, which Rowling described at a "real crowd pleaser."

More brunch inspired menu items will be coming to the buffet line later in the summer, Rowling said.

Further information regarding Chopped Steaks and Seafood can be found on its Facebook page.

