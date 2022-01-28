Our Love Story:

The Couple: China & Jeremiah from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: March 19, 2015

Briefly Describe First Date: We were setup on a blind date by mutual friends, which I didn't know that it was a date until a few hours prior but only because I stumbled across a post that China had made. We both had said no to meeting multiple times but for some reason we both finally gave in and decide to meet, possible to get the two friends to shut up. We had a great date at Fast Eddie's, she had mentioned about other dates that she had went on which didn't obviously work out and I remember telling her that she should tell them "thank you" for me, which she liked. At the end of the date we decided to setup a 2nd date from there side we enjoyed the evening and each others company.

Date Married: April 13, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Adding items to our personal collections, road trips, toy shows, enjoying our favorite restaurants, spending time with family.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Love one another, talk, communicate with each other, cherish the little more for they can be the big moments. Don't put off going on that 1st date too long or you may miss out on an amazing person.

