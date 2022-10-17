GODFREY - A series of three Chili Drive-Thru events are coming up for the next three Thursdays on Oct. 20, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3, each from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Two bowls of chili with crackers will be available for $6, and the bowls are microwave-safe for easy reheating.

Tickets will be sold for $6 each at the drive-thru, and can also be purchased in advance by calling the church at (618) 466-2788 or contacting any Men’s Club member.

Men’s Club President Dan Garner said each year, proceeds from these events are donated to a charitable cause. This year’s event proceeds will help fund relief for Illinois and Missouri flood victims.

“With all the flooding that happened, a lot of people in the East St. Louis and St. Louis area had homes flooded and so on, so we like to keep the money local,” Garner said.

He added that the chili recipe is award-winning, and that this marks the third year these Chili Drive-Thru events have been held.

For more information about these Chili Drive-Thru events, see each date on the Riverbender.com Events page or call Resurrection Lutheran Church at (618) 466-2788.

