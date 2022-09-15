GODFREY - The Resurrection Lutheran Church Men’s Club will host a series of Chili Drive Thru events on Oct. 20, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3, each from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Proceeds from each event will support relief for Illinois and Missouri flood victims.

Two microwave-safe bowls of chili with crackers will be available for $6. Tickets will be sold for $6 a piece at the drive-thru and can also be purchased in advance by calling the church at (618) 466-2788 or contacting any Men’s Club member.

Men’s Club President Dan Garner said these events started during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the chili is easy to store/prepare at home.

“This is our third year - we started during the COVID period and thought it was a good idea, that people can just drive up, pick up some chili and go home,” Garner said. “The containers are microwaveable or freezable, so they can just put them in the microwave, warm them up, or they can freeze it and eat it at a later date.”

Garner said each year, the proceeds from these events are donated to a charitable cause. The proceeds from this year’s Chili Drive Thru events will help support relief for flood victims in Illinois and Missouri through the Lutheran Disaster Relief Fund.

“With all the flooding that happened, a lot of people in the East St. Louis and St. Louis area had homes flooded and so on, so we like to keep the money local,” Garner said.

He said the chili itself is locally popular and award-winning.

“The recipe is an award-winning one - it’s been at several of the chili cook-offs in the area and has won awards, so we’re using that recipe, which we have for the last several years,” Garner said. “We get a lot of compliments on the taste of the chili, and usually one or two nights, we’re sold out.”

For more information about these Chili Drive Thru events, see each date on the Riverbender.com Events page or call the Church at (618) 466-2788.

