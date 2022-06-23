Children’s Concert With The Alton Municipal Band To Be Fun For All Ages

ALTON - Week three of the Alton Municipal Band’s 132nd season will feature music for the young (and young at heart!) The annual children’s concert will feature familiar tunes from the big screen and the small screen and will feature several different instruments from the band.

Children are sure to love songs from the latest children’s movies, and adults will enjoy reminiscing about childhood melodies.

The concert will also feature a “Children’s Art Museum.” Children of any age can visit Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall anytime before Friday evening to color a picture of their choice, which will be featured in the museum. All of the artwork will be displayed during a pre-concert exhibit at Haskell House on Sunday, June 26th.

The concert will be presented on Thursday, June 23rd at Riverview Park (7:30), and Sunday, June 26th at Haskell Park (7:00).

The Children’s Art Museum will be open at Haskell House on Sunday, June 26th, from 6:15 until the start of the concert.

