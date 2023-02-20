ALTON - Mac's in Downtown Alton has announced a new treat for area parents each Monday that features the Little Mac's Kids dinner program. From now on Mondays, kids under age 12 will eat free of charge on the Little Mac Menu from 3 to 8 p.m.

The menu consists of chicken tenders, 7-inch cheese pizza, a hotdog, a little Mac slider, a grilled cheese, and all Little Mac meals are served with a side of fries, applesauce, or fruit.

Rob Lenhardt, an owner of Mac's and spokesperson, said the move to have the Mondays For Little Mac's program is just another way for the business to give back to the community.

"I have a 2-year-old now and your perspective changes when you have kids," he said. "It isn't always easy to go out to eat or cheap either. We wanted to do this for the community and it is coming from the parent's point of view. It will also make it easier on parents because there will be more kids there on Mondays."

Rob laughed and said if a child acts up a bit parents won't feel so bad because there should be a wide variety of children at the restaurant on Mondays.

"This gives families with younger kids somewhere where they know they can go out to eat and kids do eat for free," he said. "It is hard for parents with daycare expenses and many of the other expenses that come along and maybe this will help."

Some restaurants in the region at one time had kids eat-free days, Rob said, but over time it seems many businesses don't offer this service anymore.

"It seems like nobody else does this now, so we are going to start it beginning today, Monday, February 20, 2023."

Rob said the chicken tenders, grilled cheese, Mac sliders, cheese pizza, and hot dogs are all tasty and he knows the children will enjoy their meals with also a side of choice.

Rob explained that without the community, the business doesn't have anything and he said the people have always been good to them. He said this is Mac's in Downtown's way of giving back and showing appreciation and hopefully will help parents with younger children or multi children.

"This is the same as buying a ticket to a baseball game," he said. "Without fans in the stands, there are no professional baseball players. For us, it is the same concept, we are here because of the support from the surrounding area. It just gives people another option for early in the week."

