GODFREY - A child was struck by a gray or silver GMC truck with black rims around 3:30 p.m. on West Delmar in Godfrey near Pine Grove Lane. The truck struck the child and fled the scene after the accident, with the vehicle's front bumper hanging.

The call came into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 3:37 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Godfrey Fire Protection District members quickly responded. The child was airlifted to St. Louis for emergency care.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at the scene of the crash, currently seeking tips that might help to identify the vehicle involved. The person operating the gray or silver truck in the hit-and-run was last seen heading eastbound from the West Delmar in Godfrey area, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Contact the tip line (618) 296-3000 or call 9-1-1 if you see a vehicle fitting the silver or gray GMC truck with bumper hanging with black rims description or contact the 24-hour non-emergency line at (618) 692-4433 and ask for Madison County Sheriff's Office Capt. Dimitroff.

