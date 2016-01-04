GRANITE CITY - On Sunday, Jan. 3, 2015, at approximately 12:30 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4700 block of Warnock Avenue, Granite City, Illinois, in reference to a report of a 3-year-old child being shot. Deputies met with occupants of the home who reported an unknown person(s) fired several gunshots into the front of the residence at approximately 12:15 a.m.

A 3-year-old occupant of the home was struck by one of the rounds. The child was reportedly playing on the living room floor at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported, by family members, to an area hospital prior to the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and investigators met with members of the family, as well as neighbors and initiated an investigation which is ongoing. The child was treated for the gunshot wound and has been released. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone having information related this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

Article continues after sponsor message

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

More like this: