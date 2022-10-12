CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on charges of violent, child-related, and property crimes over the past few weeks in Greene County, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Tammy E. Wurtsbaugh, 40, of Hardin, was charged with child pornography in the form of photography. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 30 and has since been released on bond.

Donald C. Kassing, 27, of Roodhouse, was charged with telephone harassment of a child. He was arrested last Monday, Oct. 3 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Ronald E. Mielke, 40, of Roodhouse, was charged with criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and disorderly conduct. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department last Friday, Oct. 7, and has since been released on a combination of bond and days credit.

Roy M. Mielke, 39, of Hillview, was arrested for aggravated battery by the White Hall Police Department. He was arrested last Saturday, Oct. 8, and remains in custody.

Matthew T. Farris, 28, of Roodhouse, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to appear in Greene County Court. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department last Monday, Oct. 3, and remains in custody.

David A. Clark, 50, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He was arrested last Sunday, Oct. 2, and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Koal A. Smith, 18, of White Hall, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 24 and has since been released on bond.

A man from Tucson, Arizona was charged with battery and disorderly conduct by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. Guy C. Sartor, 58, was arrested on Sept. 16 and has since been released on bond.

Benjamin T. Rice, 41, of Carrollton, was arrested for aggravated battery by the Carrollton Police Department on Sept. 11, and remains in custody.

Amy D. Faltin, 38, of Carrollton, was charged with criminal damage to property by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. She was arrested on Sept. 16 and has since been released, as her time has been served.

A man from Fayetteville, Arkansas was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property of less than $500. Michael J. Hodas, 68, was arrested on Sept. 7 and has since been released on recognizance.

Clifford D. Maxon, 33, of Carrollton, was charged with theft and possession of a narcotic instrument by the White Hall Police Department. He was arrested on Sept. 6 and has since been released on bond.

Brian L. Cordes, 42, of Carrollton, was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on a charge of theft on Sept. 29, and has since been released on bond.

Vincent K. May, 27, of Carrollton, was also charged with theft and arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Sept. 6, and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: