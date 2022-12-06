JERSEYVILLE - A wide range of charges including child pornography, domestic battery, drug possession/delivery, and more were filed in Jersey County over the past week, according to the latest felony booking report from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk.

Jerry A. Newby, 24, of Brighton, was arrested on five counts of reproducing child pornography in which the victim was under 13 years of age. He was arrested on Dec. 1 and his hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Jon G. Deneef, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringes/needles, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer. Deneef was arrested Dec. 2 and his hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stephanie N. Choat, 36, also of Jerseyville, was also arrested for possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringes/needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was arrested on Dec. 2 and her hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Corey L. Colbert-Lawson, 20, of Chicago, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the form of strangulation. He was arrested Nov. 28 and his hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Stephanie M. Patterson, 39, of Alton, was charged with two counts of delivery of less than five grams of meth. She was arrested on Nov. 30 and her hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

Kyle S. Wahl, 44, of Brighton, was charged with disarming a police officer. He was arrested on Nov. 29 and his hearing is set for Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: