Chief Simmons: Suspect is in Custody, Charges to Come on Shell and Casey's Armed Robberies
February 27, 2020 10:35 AM
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons announced someone will be charged today with the recent Godfrey Casey’s and Shell armed robberies in Alton.
The chief said a suspect is in custody. More information to come.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
